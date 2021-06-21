Unique new Nelson Mandela Bay-based programme tackles burnout

Nelson Mandela Bay-based eco-tourism giant Mantis and a team of medical experts are set to launch a unique new programme for people suffering from burnout using nature as a catalyst for healing.



Resurgence Through Nature with Mantis programme director, psychologist Dr Konrad van Staden, said on Sunday the 14-day programme would be run initially out of the Bay with plans for future launches at several other Mantis properties elsewhere in Southern Africa...