Unique new Nelson Mandela Bay-based programme tackles burnout
Nelson Mandela Bay-based eco-tourism giant Mantis and a team of medical experts are set to launch a unique new programme for people suffering from burnout using nature as a catalyst for healing.
Resurgence Through Nature with Mantis programme director, psychologist Dr Konrad van Staden, said on Sunday the 14-day programme would be run initially out of the Bay with plans for future launches at several other Mantis properties elsewhere in Southern Africa...
