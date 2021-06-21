WATCH | Tsitsikamma fire still raging

More than 100 firefighters from eight Working on Fire (WOF) teams — together with a helicopter and a fixed-wing spotter plane — are still battling to control a blaze that started in Tsitsikamma on Monday morning.



This is according to WOF general manager Phumza Dyantyi, who said seven teams were from the Eastern Cape and the eighth was from the Southern Cape...