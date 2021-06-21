'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ‘back to school’ decision

“We are of the view that schools must remain open. In saying so, we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections. The position we will be presenting to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is that Covid-19 cases must be handled on a case-by-case basis and in a differentiated approach,” said the minister.

Motshekga said 582,000 staff at public and private schools would be vaccinated between Wednesday and July 8. General workers in schools and employees at the department of education provincially and nationally will also receive the vaccine.

The minister said though vaccination is not mandatory, it is highly recommended.

She said the department had two months to prepare for the reopening of schools and they were at different stages of readiness to reopen.

