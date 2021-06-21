Soldiers nabbed after allegedly smuggling illegal cigarettes in army vehicle

The three suspects were arrested on Friday following a tip-off to police.

“Police at Beitbridge received information about an army vehicle loaded with illicit cigarettes which were to be delivered to an unidentified buyer around Musina.

“They reacted by staging a stop-and-search operation next to the Baobab truck park along the N1 north of Musina,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.