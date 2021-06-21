Planned water outage for New Brighton
Taps will be dry for most of the day in New Brighton on Tuesday due to maintenance by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The water supply will be turned off from 8am to 5pm, according to the municipality.
“The city wishes to notify residents that there will be a planned water outage in New Brighton to perform critical infrastructure maintenance to reduce water losses,” it said in a notice. —
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.