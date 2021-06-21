New Brighton residents call for removal of station commander

A group of New Brighton residents handed over a memorandum of grievances to a senior police officer at the weekend and called for the commander of the station to be removed.



With residents looking on, committee members of the Blawa Task Team gathered in Embizweni Square at lunchtime on Saturday and handed over the memorandum and a large bundle of petition forms with about 2,000 signatures to acting district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso...