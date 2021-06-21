Nelson Mandela Bay police blitz nets eight suspects

Eight suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from rape to domestic violence during a three-day awareness programme in Nelson Mandela Bay that started on Thursday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga ended the operations in Timothy Valley and Arcadia on Saturday.

A total of 234 rolls of dagga, 11 packets of tik, wiring and wooden fencing were all confiscated by the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that during an awareness talk at a school a pupil was referred to the family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The operation included a multidisciplinary team comprising the police’s Eastern Cape junior management core, Men for Change, Women’s Network, CPF, Youth Desk and Visible Policing members.

The team started their campaign in New Brighton and Kwazakhele.

“They fruitfully interacted with the residents on topics such as gender-based violence, adherence to Covid-19 protocols and the regulations.”

She said one of the contributors to the rise of Covid-19 infections was the misuse of alcohol.

“Tavern owners and traders in New Brighton were addressed and warned to keep to the curfew and liquor trading hours.

“Police warned tavern owners that they would show no mercy if they were found contravening the law relating to the operating times.”

Ntshinga joined the operations on Saturday.

“While engaging with the community of Timothy Valley and Arcadia, Ntshinga urged women to take a stand on violence against them and their children,” Naidu said.

“The community was very receptive of the provincial commissioner and the strong police presence in the area.

“They openly highlighted their problems on gender-based violence and gangsterism.

“She encouraged the women to report all criminality to the police as well as advised them on the appropriate steps to follow in respect of their problems.

HeraldLIVE