Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals feeling Covid-19 heat

Casualty patients facing lengthy waits for treatment as infections triple in three weeks

Hospitals and emergency services personnel in Nelson Mandela Bay are taking strain amid a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, with some patients having to wait up to three hours before being treated in casualty units.



Infections are spiralling even though a third wave of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape has not yet been officially declared...