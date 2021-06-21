‘Help us rescue this granny’

Community pleads for Bay woman living in dire conditions to be placed in old age home

Another community’s desperate plea for help has surfaced on social media — this time for a 75-year-old woman who is unable to care for herself and is forced to sleep on a filthy mattress.



Ubuntu Community Skills Development Centre organiser Zukiswa Bene had exhausted all her options to help the woman and posted an image of the mattress on social media, pleading for an old age home to take “Buhle” (not her real name) in...