Gqeberha and Kariega name changes here to stay — Mthethwa

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley, Zamandulo Malonde and Mkhululi Ndamase - 21 June 2021

Like it or not, the names Gqeberha and Kariega are here to stay.

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa rejected thousands of objections his office received from Nelson Mandela Bay residents as he felt they did not merit reverting to the old names of Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage...

