News

WATCH LIVE | Update on impact of Covid-19 on schooling

19 June 2021

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga provides an update on the basic education sector’s response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Basic Education Dept.
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Most Read