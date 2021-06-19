Just let me get on with the job, acting health minister tells critics

Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has pleaded with South Africans to allow her to do her job amid criticism that she is not the right person to fill Zweli Mkhize’s shoes.

“Let my work speak for me, I am here to do the work,” Kubayi-Ngubane said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Saturday.

“There is a reason why the president asked me specifically to do the work and for that I need to continue to be who I am and do what colleagues in cabinet and the president need me to do.”

The tourism minister was asked to take the reins at the health ministry when President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mkhize on special leave amid a Special Investigating Unit probe into the R150m Digital Vibes scandal.

Kubayi-Ngubane, who attended her first health portfolio committee in parliament on Thursday, took over the reins at the start of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Critics have expressed concern that she does not have medical qualifications, but she maintained that “the issue is not personal”.