Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies

“It cannot be that 10 or 8 babies are born and that no evidence of their whereabouts or existence can be established.”

This is according to the national health department, as it broke its silence on the saga of the so-called “Thembisa 10" babies.

The comment comes after allegations this week by Independent Media — which was the first to report on the apparent birth of the decuplets last Tuesday — that government spheres at both national and provincial level were involved in a cover-up of the babies' births.

In a statement on Friday evening, the national health department said it noted “with dismay and great disappointment” the claims by Independent Media, particularly those against the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

“This relates to successive stories published by the Independent Media group that Gosiame Sithole has given birth to decuplets at the hospital a week ago. Mysteriously, the location of the infants was never established,” the statement read.