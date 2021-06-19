Get vaccinated to save education sector, Motshekga tells teachers

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has asked all teachers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to stabilise schooling.

"Truth be told, the sector is very unstable, especially because of the differentiated timetable," Motshekga said on Saturday.

Between Wednesday and July 8, her department aims to vaccinate 582,000 teachers, other school staff, governors and administrators in the public and private sectors.

Despite calls for schools to be shut following an increase in the number of infections countrywide, a decision to keep them open was made on Saturday at a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers.

“We believe that schools must remain open, and in saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections,” Motshekga told a media briefing in Pretoria.

“I know that parents are concerned about the rising number of infections but it was agreed between the department, unions, school governing bodies and independent schools that ... what we need to do is manage the problem on a school-by-school and province-by-province basis.”