‘This was a hit’: Panyaza Lesufi after Joburg principal dies in hail of bullets

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says it appears that the principal of Buyani Primary School was targeted in a “hit” when he was gunned down at the school early on Friday in Finetown, Johannesburg.

“From the video footage it was quite clear that this was a hit, that someone was assigned to do what they have done,” said Lesufi, after visiting the school.

Gauteng police confirmed the principal died in a hail of bullets while entering the property at about 7am.

Lesufi said in March he received an email from “concerned people” in the area who raised certain challenges about the school, the qualifications of the principal and management issues. He said the district office was asked to intervene and had met those who raised the concerns.

“In the last three months we thought everything has been sorted out, until we got this sad news this morning. We handed over that kind of information to the police so that they can start their investigations and we can understand what the cause of this barbaric act is.