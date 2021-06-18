Kariega beautician has ambition for her products to go international

Businesswoman and beautician Amanda Nyoka says despite the effect Covid-19 had on her business she hopes to continue building her brand and start exporting her products.

The self-taught 31-year-old makeup artist has done makeup on a number of celebrities such as Zandile Khumalo, Busiswa, Zahara, Deborah Fraser, Berita and many others who had visited the metro.

In 2018, the KwaNobuhle resident said her career highlight was doing the makeup of The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang, known as Brooke Logan, when she visited Nelson Mandela Bay to compete in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

But she says the success did not come without its fair share of dedication, perseverance and patience.

“I first volunteered as a makeup artist at Mpuma Kapa TV, which was then known as Bay TV in 2013.

“I did not earn a lot of money, but I did not mind because I knew working there would allow me to get a contract with the SABC.

“Connect TV channel, which airs on Mzansi Magic, called me, telling me I was recommended to be a makeup artist on a reality TV show.

“I was confused when I got the call, I did not have DStv, I could not afford a TV at the time.

“Now I am a freelancer at the SABC, though I said I would move to Johannesburg, I am happy to do what I love here in Gqeberha,” Nyoka said.