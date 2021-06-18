Kariega beautician has ambition for her products to go international
Businesswoman and beautician Amanda Nyoka says despite the effect Covid-19 had on her business she hopes to continue building her brand and start exporting her products.
The self-taught 31-year-old makeup artist has done makeup on a number of celebrities such as Zandile Khumalo, Busiswa, Zahara, Deborah Fraser, Berita and many others who had visited the metro.
In 2018, the KwaNobuhle resident said her career highlight was doing the makeup of The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang, known as Brooke Logan, when she visited Nelson Mandela Bay to compete in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.
But she says the success did not come without its fair share of dedication, perseverance and patience.
“I first volunteered as a makeup artist at Mpuma Kapa TV, which was then known as Bay TV in 2013.
“I did not earn a lot of money, but I did not mind because I knew working there would allow me to get a contract with the SABC.
“Connect TV channel, which airs on Mzansi Magic, called me, telling me I was recommended to be a makeup artist on a reality TV show.
“I was confused when I got the call, I did not have DStv, I could not afford a TV at the time.
“Now I am a freelancer at the SABC, though I said I would move to Johannesburg, I am happy to do what I love here in Gqeberha,” Nyoka said.
Specialising in makeup, hair, nails and wardrobe styling, the Kariega born entrepreneur launched her skincare range, Amish Healthy Skin, in 2018.
“My skincare business did not grow exponentially over the past two years, people loved it in 2018, in 2019 I was pregnant.
“And since I run the business alone, personal stuff affected my business.
“The year 2020 was rough, because of Covid-19 I could not work for the whole year.”
Despite her challenges, Nyoka remained focused on growing her business as she said she recently obtained a certificate in importing and exporting.
“I am now doing market research on having my products exported, I want them to be sold internationally.
“I want more distributors, to have them on shelves at retailers, I want a studio.
“Though people praise my products, I feel I have not reached the ceiling yet in my career as a beautician.
“My products cater for dry skin, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, dark knees/elbows, cellulite.
“People do not treat their skin, they focus on makeup, hide pimples, black marks, and my products treat the skin.
“People can expect new products like products for men, babies, face washes, scrubs,” Nyoka said.
