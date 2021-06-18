News

Kabega police station closed after members test positive for Covid-19

By Devon Koen - 18 June 2021
The SA Police Service in Kabega Park is temporarily closed due to a member having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
SAFETY FIRST: The SA Police Service in Kabega Park is temporarily closed due to a member having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
Image: FILE

The Kabega Park police station has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the community service centre will be operating from the satellite station in Seaview.

The contact number is 082-442-1282.

Some services will also be operating from the SAPS Information Desk at the Baywest Shopping Centre between 6am to 6pm.

Kabega Park Station Commander, Col Tony Nomdoe can be contacted on 082-303-0504.

“Decontamination will be done and the community will be informed when they will again be operational,” Naidu said.

