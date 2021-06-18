‘Enough is enough’ - Norma Mngoma calls for an end to murders of members of LGBTQIA+ community

Norma Mngoma has called for an end to the brutal murders of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Norma said members of the community have the right to live, and called for an end to the hate directed at them.

“Stop killing [the] LGBTQ community. I don’t understand why so much hatred and killings [is directed] towards them. They have a right to live. No one has the right to take another person’s life.

“Murdering them, does it make it right for you? It’s so sad to hear about these rapes and killing cases every day. Enough is enough,” she wrote.