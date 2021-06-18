‘Enough is enough’ - Norma Mngoma calls for an end to murders of members of LGBTQIA+ community
Norma Mngoma has called for an end to the brutal murders of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Norma said members of the community have the right to live, and called for an end to the hate directed at them.
“Stop killing [the] LGBTQ community. I don’t understand why so much hatred and killings [is directed] towards them. They have a right to live. No one has the right to take another person’s life.
“Murdering them, does it make it right for you? It’s so sad to hear about these rapes and killing cases every day. Enough is enough,” she wrote.
Norma’s call comes as SA and the LGBTQIA+ community reel after the murder of 21-year-old Anele Bhengu from KwaMakhutha, south of Durban. East Coast Radio reported Bhengu’s body was found on Sunday.
On Friday morning police confirmed the arrest of a 39-year old suspect.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikala condemned the violence and killings of members of the LGBTQIA+ community during a Youth Day address on Wednesday. He called for perpetrators in Bhengu’s murder to be brought to book.
“We condemn in strongest terms the violence perpetrated against any section of society, including the attacks on and killing of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The killing of 21-year-old Anele Bhengu from KwaMakhutha is one tragic incident that illustrates the depth of discrimination and the pervasiveness of hate crimes. We call on law enforcement organs to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book,” said Zikalala.