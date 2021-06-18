Kariega couple accused of human trafficking get bail

Mother of twins to remain in custody after secure address not confirmed

Human trafficking co-accused Patrick, 38, and Lee-Andra Chantler, 32, were granted bail in the magistrate’s court in Kariega on Thursday.



The Chantlers are accused of having bought twin baby girls for R50 a day from the mother, who allegedly sold them to support her drug habit...