Kariega couple accused of human trafficking get bail
Mother of twins to remain in custody after secure address not confirmed
Human trafficking co-accused Patrick, 38, and Lee-Andra Chantler, 32, were granted bail in the magistrate’s court in Kariega on Thursday.
The Chantlers are accused of having bought twin baby girls for R50 a day from the mother, who allegedly sold them to support her drug habit...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.