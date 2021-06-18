Alleged rhino poaching kingpin killed

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin Petros Sidney Mabuza was shot dead in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Mabuza, also known as “Mr Big”, allegedly died on his way to hospital after an apparent hit. Media reports say his Ford Ranger was struck by at least 17 bullets.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi has confirmed the fatal shooting.

“I can confirm that a man who was investigated by the Hawks on poaching-related cases was shot and killed at Hazyview today [Thursday] around 1pm,” he said.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a black car is seen approaching the Ranger, which is parked under the shade of a tree. A few seconds later , men get out of the black vehicle and, it appears, this is when the shooting takes place. The black car soon drives away.