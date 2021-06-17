Western Cape officially enters third wave with 9,300 active Covid-19 cases

The Western Cape has officially entered the third wave of Covid-19, says the head of health in the province Dr Keith Cloete.

He said on Thursday that deaths from Covid-19 in the province had reached about 13 per day (just more than double from a week ago), while the reproduction number in the last week has gone up to 1.4 (which means for every 10 people infected, another 14 get infected too).

“That gives you a sense of how new cases are accelerating. And it translates to a 68% increase in cases over a single week,” he said.

All districts have seen an increase, and rural districts specifically have seen a big increase: 77% over a week.

Cloete said the province now has 9,300 active cases, which is up from about 6,000 in a single week.