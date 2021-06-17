Transgender beauty sets sights on Miss SA crown

Student teacher Zoe Seloane, 24, enters competition after landmark entrance criteria change

Gqeberha-born beauty queen Zoe Seloane says she is excited to make history, with her hopes pinned on becoming the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss SA.



Seloane, 24, entered the competition days after it was opened up to transgender women for the first time...