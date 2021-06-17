Taxi operators protest at IPTS depot
Taxi operators in the Bay’s northern areas are embroiled in a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) depot in Cleary Park.
Northern Areas Taxi Operators Association (Natoa) chair Chris King said the protest action started early on Thursday in response to a shortfall in taxi operators compensation payment...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.