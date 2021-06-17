Statue unveiled to ensure memory of fallen children lives on forever
Gone but never forgotten
Six-year-old Jay-Lynn Jantjies had been playing with toys at home when she was shot in the head.
Zavier Jasson was killed while walking a girl home. ..
