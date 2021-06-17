SA records more than 13,200 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

"These concerning figures represent the highest number of daily cases and positivity rate recorded since January 2021," the NICD said.

According to the worldometers.info website, the last time SA recorded more than 13,000 cases in a single day was on January 16, when 13,973 new infections were recorded.

The new infections mean that there have now been 1,774,312 confirmed cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"The Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng Provinces are officially in a third wave, with the remaining five provinces seeing sustained increases in the number of cases. The majority of cases reported today are once again from Gauteng (59.3%)," the NICD said.

The NICD also reported that there were 940 new hospital admissions and 77 in-hospital deaths in the past 24 hours.

This means that there are now 8,727 people currently in hospital for Covid-19 treatment, while there have been 58,118 deaths recorded to date.

TimesLIVE