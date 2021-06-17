NMU art students reveal their hearts in exhibition
The fierce and beautiful idealism of young creatives is on display at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive in an exhibition of student art in June.
Postgraduate fine art students from Nelson Mandela University are holding the exhibition, “From Within The Chrysalis”...
