Hate crime unpacked at LGBTQI+ event
Young members of the LGBTQI+ community in Nelson Mandela Bay opted to spend their Youth Day reflecting on hate crime and gender-based violence during an emotional dialogue session in New Brighton on Wednesday.
The theme of the event was spurred by a string of murders in the region in the past three months, all believed to have been linked to the victims' sexual orientation...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.