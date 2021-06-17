Gauteng health department allocated R56bn to provide 'quality health care'

The Gauteng health department has been allocated a budget of R56.5bn in the 2021/22 financial year, and R169.6bn over the 2021 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) to fund the provision of “quality” health services in the province.

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi made the announcement while delivering the department’s budget vote on Thursday.

Mokgethi also noted the “alarming” number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

She said the department had been working hard to try to ease the impact of Covid-19 across the province’s healthcare facilities.

“In the 2021/22 financial year, a total additional amount of R2bn has been made available for province’s comprehensive health response to Covid-19, which is allocated for, among others, the rollout of the vaccination programme at 330 sites and supporting additional human resources required,” said Mokgethi.