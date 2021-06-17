Another Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailing driver slain

A 38-year old e-hailing taxi driver was shot and killed in Skomola Street, New Brighton on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man, who is not being named, was found with a gunshot wound to the head seated in a blue Dutsan Go at about 3:35pm.

“On arrival [SAPS members] found a light blue Datsun Go that collided with a boundary wall,” Naidu said.

It is alleged that prior to the collision, three passengers were in the vehicle.

According to Naidu, the deceased is not the owner of the vehicle.

“Circumstances and motive for the shooting is yet to be established,” Naidu said.

No suspects have been arrested and police are investigating the murder.

This is the latest in a spate of attacks on e-hailing drivers in the Bay in 2021.

Earlier this year, a specialised task team was established to investigate violence against e-hailing taxi drivers in New Brighton after the much-publicised murder of driver Garrison Snayers.

