The young and the jobless
Youth have little to celebrate 45 years on from 1976 uprising
Despite her two qualifications, Nontobeko Mateza has been unable to find a job for six years.
The 28-year-old has knocked on so many office doors she has lost count...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.