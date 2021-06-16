Couple accused of human trafficking say they wanted to adopt newborn twins
A Kariega couple accused of trying to buy twin babies from their co-accused claim they had a prior arrangement with the mother and were in the process of legally adopting the newborn girls.
However, the state’s version of how Patrick Chantler, 38, and his wife, Lee-Andra, 32, came into possession of the day-old babies speaks of false addresses, unpaid debts and disagreements with the mother of the infants, who threatened to keep her children and wait for “a better offer”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.