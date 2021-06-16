Couple accused of human trafficking say they wanted to adopt newborn twins

PREMIUM

A Kariega couple accused of trying to buy twin babies from their co-accused claim they had a prior arrangement with the mother and were in the process of legally adopting the newborn girls.



However, the state’s version of how Patrick Chantler, 38, and his wife, Lee-Andra, 32, came into possession of the day-old babies speaks of false addresses, unpaid debts and disagreements with the mother of the infants, who threatened to keep her children and wait for “a better offer”...