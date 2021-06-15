News

WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ‘diamonds’ in Ladysmith

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 15 June 2021
One man in Ladysmith believed he had won big. Stock photo.
Image: Petra Diamonds

SA has been left in stitches after a video of a hopeful digger, who believed he found “diamonds” in Ladysmith, went viral. 

During the week scores of people descended on KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, believing there are diamonds in the area. 

On Monday, people posted videos and images on social media of the “precious” stones said to be selling from R200 to R500, depending on the size. 

In a now-viral video, an unidentified man can be heard speaking in isiZulu and jokingly telling his partner, over the phone, to burn everything at home because he had won big. 

Ngiyakuthanda yazi baby, uBaba seke winile [I love you, baby. Daddy has won],” the man can be heard saying while the crowd in the background laughs. 

Lalela, siyodla eDubai manje [Listen, we’re going to eat in Dubai now].”

The stones have not yet been classified as diamonds or any other form of crystal mineral. 

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala expressed concern about the crowd gathering in the area, saying illegal mining activities could violate Covid-19 regulations.

“We are deeply concerned about the images showing people coming from as far as as neighbouring provinces and flocking into KwaHlathi. We are worried that if not brought under control, the situation could result in chaos and a possible stampede,” he said. 

“We call for order and calm and urge all those involved to cease their operations and vacate the site to allow the department of mineral resources and energy to conduct a proper inspection of the site and of what has been discovered there.”

On social media, many reacted with laughter to the situation, with some saying the government should let people keep the stones. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

