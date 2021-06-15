‘There are no 10 babies’: Tsotetsi family statement as saga continues

“There are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole until proven otherwise.”

This shock statement was released by the Tsotetsi family on Tuesday night as the drama and confusion around the “Thembisa 10” continued.

“We appreciate the public interest and support for the decuplets, and with no proof of their existence, we firmly believe it is in the interests of everyone to conclude they do not exist, until proven otherwise. We will now shift our attention to finding Gosiame Sithole while praying for her safe return.”

In the statement, the family said they met on Tuesday at their Thembisa home.

“Tebogo confirmed he has not seen the decuplets and relied on his girlfriend, who called to inform him of their birth. He made several attempts to visit his girlfriend and the babies but she failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their babies.

“The current uncertainties and public discourse about the decuplets is of major concern to the family, especially in the absence of any proof of the decuplets’ existence other than telephonic and WhatsApp messages from the mother.

“The family has resolved and concluded there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise, and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment,” the statement reads.

The contact person on the statement, Russell Baloyi, confirmed he was the family spokesperson and that the statement was legitimate.