Man who murdered girlfriend gets 25 years

Woman suffered cruel, prolonged death after brutal attack

PREMIUM

A vicious and brutal attack which led to a prolonged and cruel death were among the reasons a high court judge in Gqeberha sentenced Mawethu Dyantyi to 25 years behind bars.



While judge Elna Revelas found that Dyantyi, 40, had not shown remorse for the attack on his girlfriend, Andiswa Tose, 35, or taken responsibility for his actions, he escaped a life sentence due to the circumstances surrounding the September 2019 kidnapping and murder...