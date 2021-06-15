Man who murdered girlfriend gets 25 years
Woman suffered cruel, prolonged death after brutal attack
A vicious and brutal attack which led to a prolonged and cruel death were among the reasons a high court judge in Gqeberha sentenced Mawethu Dyantyi to 25 years behind bars.
While judge Elna Revelas found that Dyantyi, 40, had not shown remorse for the attack on his girlfriend, Andiswa Tose, 35, or taken responsibility for his actions, he escaped a life sentence due to the circumstances surrounding the September 2019 kidnapping and murder...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.