Film gurus hope to make Gqeberha proud
Agoraphobia coupled with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is the focus of a film titled Khaya and shot in Gqeberha.
It is produced by In Motion Media & Arts Project in conjunction with Westraad & Associates ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.