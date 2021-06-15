Drought sucks up roadworks money

Service delivery funds in budget diverted to secure crucial water supply

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has cut back on tarring gravel roads, acquiring land for housing and repairing large sections of the city’s wastewater network to divert funds to drought mitigation efforts.



The metro, which is scrambling to raise R500m for drought relief, passed the R14.94bn 2021/2022 budget and integrated development plan (IDP) on Monday. ..