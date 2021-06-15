Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs
June 15 2021 - 06:40
The US exceeds 600,000 Covid-19 deaths
The US crosses 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, a painful reminder that death, sickness and grief still persist as the country begins to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
June 15 2021 - 06:30
Novavax vaccine over 90% effective in U.S. trial
Novavax reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 across a variety of variants of the virus
June 15 2021 - 06:14
UK PM Johnson: many workplaces need to get back to pre-pandemic state
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he was determined for workplaces to return to a pre-pandemic normal if formal Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on July 19."
There are many businesses that need to move beyond social distancing and many jobs where we need to be able to do things in the way that we always used to do them," Johnson said at a news conference where he delayed the end of restrictions.
"People are yearning to get back to that, as indeed, as I am, and so I'm determined to be able to do that by July 19."
June 15 2021 - 06:05
The big three: how Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs
The country’s three most economically active provinces are under the spotlight as a third wave of Covid-19 engulfs the country.
So far it appears “the big three” hubs of Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are on somewhat different journeys with infections, but could end up in the same place.
Though it is not the hardest hit in numbers, KwaZulu-Natal is showing the most marked increase (88%), while Gauteng is carrying the load of new infections nationally (64%).
The Western Cape, like KZN, is not officially in a third wave, but is hot on the heels of Gauteng, which has officially been in it for some weeks.
By Thursday last week, Gauteng was hovering just below 26,000 new infections.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a further 15,602 were cumulatively added.
June 15 2021 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice
At the end of every day, with rare exception, a statement from the national health department drops with the latest Covid-19 infection figures, including vaccine rollout details. The regularity of the updates, which SA has come to rely on, is to be applauded.
The numbers tell a frightening story. By Sunday, Gauteng was leading the charge, accounting for 64% of new infections.
Yet among provincial officials, there seems to be no sense or urgency to try to prevent a full-scale disaster.
Many reasons are bandied about to account for the sharp increase, especially in Gauteng. People have Covid-19 fatigue; they simply don’t believe things are that bad. A year into lockdown has dulled the senses.
