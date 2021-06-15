Acting health minister Kubayi-Ngubane takes aim at fake news

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has cautioned about the spread of fake news regarding Covid-19, saying false information makes it harder to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on SABC News, Kubayi-Ngubane urged citizens to double-check messages they receive and not fall victim to false information.

“When SA heard about level 1, people started thinking Covid-19 is gone. It is not gone. It is still here and we have to make sure we protect ourselves,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

“There is a lot of fake news that goes around. Some people say, 'Because I have had Covid-19 previously, I will not get it again.' This is not true. Others think, 'Because I have been vaccinated, I will not get Covid-19.' That is also not true.

“It is important for us to remember the basics and when you are not sure, please ask health practitioners in your area. Reach out to the national health department website.”