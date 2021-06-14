Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial tentatively set for July 2022

It will be a year before ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 20 others stand trial for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a multimillion-rand waste collection tender.

The Durban high court on Monday set a possible trial date for July 18 next year.

The pretrial hearing could not proceed due to a request for further particulars and changes in the defence teams.

“The Zandile Gumede matter has been adjourned to November 30 for further particulars and pretrial,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

“Some of the accused changed legal teams, which resulted in the court being unable to deal with pretrial management issues.”