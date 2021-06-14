Will Nelson Mandela Bay budget get the green light?
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors will vote on the R14.94bn draft 2021/2022 budget and integrated development plan (IDP) on Monday morning, but not before a lively debate is expected to take place.
The municipality intends slashing the budgets of several departments in the hope of having more than R500m diverted for drought-mitigation efforts and water services...
