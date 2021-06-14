News

Locksmith key to unlocking murder

Bizarre series of events leads to discovery of 87-year-old man’s body in his Walmer home

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 14 June 2021

A locksmith, a cellphone and a series of bizarre events led to the arrest of a man and woman at the weekend, found hiding out in the house of the elderly Walmer resident they had allegedly killed.

The day before their arrest, they had accidentally locked themselves out of their target’s home in First Avenue and had been forced to call a locksmith to let them back in...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read