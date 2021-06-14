Locksmith key to unlocking murder

Bizarre series of events leads to discovery of 87-year-old man’s body in his Walmer home

PREMIUM

A locksmith, a cellphone and a series of bizarre events led to the arrest of a man and woman at the weekend, found hiding out in the house of the elderly Walmer resident they had allegedly killed.



The day before their arrest, they had accidentally locked themselves out of their target’s home in First Avenue and had been forced to call a locksmith to let them back in...