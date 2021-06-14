News

Laptops handed out to TVET students, a year after promise was made

Covid-19 caused delay in George rollout of tech gadgets, says Blade Nzimande

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 14 June 2021

The first batch of laptops has finally been delivered to the Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) sector in George — nearly a year after the rollout was announced by higher education minister Blade Nzimande.

The call for the devices was made in June 2020, with Nzimande adamant at the time that the first batch of laptops would be handed out last August...

