Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon

The bodies of a newlywed Johannesburg couple, who had just returned home from honeymoon, were found at their Crosby home at the weekend.

Gauteng police confirmed that the bodies of Zaheer Sarang and Nabeelah Khan were found on Sunday afternoon.

Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said they were found in the shower.

“It is suspected that the couple were electrocuted. Police are still waiting for the post-mortem results that will confirm the cause of death.”

It was alleged that 24-year-old Khan was electrocuted after touching a tap in the shower and her husband was electrocuted when he tried to help her.