From Sanctor to Sweden: How chess changed one man’s life
Dr Lyndon Bouah shares how a game set he received in childhood laid the foundation for future success
Some consider it a game, others see it as a sport, but for Dr Lyndon Bouah, chess is a lifestyle that has afforded him the opportunity to travel the world, represent his country and even meet his wife.
It also gave him the chance to rise above his circumstances, taught him the value of hard work and dedication, and helped to lift him out of Gqeberha’s northern areas to become a high court advocate and the chief director of sport in the Western Cape...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.