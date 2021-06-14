From Sanctor to Sweden: How chess changed one man’s life

Dr Lyndon Bouah shares how a game set he received in childhood laid the foundation for future success

Some consider it a game, others see it as a sport, but for Dr Lyndon Bouah, chess is a lifestyle that has afforded him the opportunity to travel the world, represent his country and even meet his wife.



It also gave him the chance to rise above his circumstances, taught him the value of hard work and dedication, and helped to lift him out of Gqeberha’s northern areas to become a high court advocate and the chief director of sport in the Western Cape...