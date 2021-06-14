News

‘Cops manhandled, pepper-sprayed us for no reason’

Women say they were chased away from Motherwell police station while trying to report hijacking

By Kathryn Kimberley - 14 June 2021

Police bosses have ordered an urgent investigation of a viral video of three young women seemingly being kicked out of the Motherwell police station on Friday night where they had asked for help after allegedly being hijacked.

The friends say they were manhandled, hit with a baton and even pepper-sprayed before being locked out of the police station...

