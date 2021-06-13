Hawks probe into fraud and corruption case against Digital Vibes bosses 'at an early stage'

Evidence gathered from a thorough investigation will decide if any arrests are to be effected in the fraud and corruption case lodged against two Digital Vibes bosses — the company at the centre of a R150m health department scandal implicating minister Zweli Mkhize.

This is according to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, who said the probe is at an “early stage and continuing”.

Mkhize was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week after allegations that the health department irregularly awarded a communication contract to Digital Vibes, a company run by close associates of his.

He reiterated that he played no role in the awarding of the contract and there was no personal benefit in this regard.

The company is alleged to have inflated its prices. Some of the money paid to it was also allegedly transferred to Mkhize's son, Dedani, and some was allegedly used to pay for renovations at one of Mkhize's homes.

Two weeks ago the Sunday Times revealed that there was a fallout between Mkhize's two associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha — who have been running Digital Vibes — with the company's director Radha Hariram.

Hariram opened a case of fraud against the two.