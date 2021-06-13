Ethiopian Catholic Church of SA consecrates its newest bishop

A small congregation at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Motherwell played witness to a special occasion on Saturday when the church hosted the consecration of a new bishop.



High-ranking officials of the Reformed Ethiopian Catholic Church of Southern Africa (RECCSA) and the Ethiopian Catholic Church of SA (ECCSA) came together to swear in Bishop Elect George Louis Khuthalang Matloporo as an ECCSA full diocesan bishop...