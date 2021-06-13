News

21-year-old woman found dead in burning beachfront flat in Gqeberha

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2021
An aerial view of Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

A group of friends returned from a Gqeberha beachfront outing to find the body of a 21-year-old woman inside a burning apartment in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Police were first alerted to the flat being on fire in Marine Drive, Summerstrand.

After the fire was extinguished, the woman's body was found.

“It is alleged that the deceased was sleeping in the apartment while her friends went across the road to the beach. As they were returning they noticed smoke coming from the apartment and contacted the 10111 centre,” said police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”

The fire did not spread to other apartments.

The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the deceased will be released once her next of kin have been informed.

