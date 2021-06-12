Truck driver arrested on SA-Botswana border with illicit cigarettes worth R4.8m

Police have arrested a truck driver for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R4.8m at the Kopfontein border with Botswana near Zeerust.

North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said Petrus Toppies, 53, was arrested on Tuesday.

His truck, pulling a trailer, “was entering SA from Zambia via Botswana and ... the driver who was alone in the truck declared that he was transporting liquid molasses for cows”.

Tselanyane added: “Upon further investigation by the customs officials, the driver reportedly disclosed that the middle compartment of the trailer contained illicit cigarettes.

“The resultant search revealed that the trailer’s flank compartments contained liquid molasses while the middle one was filled with 355 cases of Pacific Blue cigarettes to the estimated value of R4,805,200.”