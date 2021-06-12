Police arrest 61 suspects during night operation

Police in Gqeberha arrested 61 suspects during the course of Friday night and Saturday morning as part of an eight hour special operation.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the operation targeted wanted suspects on arrest warrants in the metro.

Beetge said the suspects were arrested on various charges which included murder, robbery, housebreaking and domestic violence.

He said the police team included station detectives, the vehicle crime investigation unit and stock theft unit.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

